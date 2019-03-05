Tampa Riverfest 2019

The free annual community event celebrates the Tampa waterfront this weekend. Come for margarita bars, local craft beer and a TacoFest and stay for a Wiener Dog Derby, a Gasparilla Stand-up Paddleboard Invasion and live music. The fun starts Friday with a Taste of the Riverwalk from 6 to 9 p.m. The fest continues Saturday with a hot air balloon show at 8:30 p.m.

Find a full list of events and a schedule here.

Free Comic Book Day

Free Comic Book Day is pretty self-explanatory -- a day to get free comics. There are several shops in the Tampa Bay area hosting special events and giving away a slew of free comics on Saturday. One of the biggest shops in the area, Emerald City, will have local artists on hand, sales on books and graphic novels and giveaways.

Find a comic book shop near you here.

Find a full list of Free Comic Book Day books here.

Star Wars Day

The day to tell everyone, “May the fourth be with you” is Saturday, and Tampa Bay Star Wars fans are celebrating with costume contests and baseball. At its annual Star Wars Party, the Castle in Ybor City will have a Wookie howling contest and themed drinks beginning at 10:30 p.m. Earlier in the day, the Clearwater Threshers game will have dozens of characters from the 501st Legion and postgame fireworks show set to the film score. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Spectrum Field.

Sunflower mazes

Get your Instagram ready, there are two sunflower mazes this weekend. In Masaryktown, the HarvestMoon Fun Farm lets you explore its 5-acre sunflower field, pick flowers, ride carnival rides and enjoy homemade kettle corn and lemonade. Admission is $11.95 plus tax and you-pick sunflowers are $2 per flower.

Over at Sweetfields Farm in Brooksville, admission includes the sunflower maze, the hayride, animal visits, a duck race, a picnic area and free arts and crafts. Food, drinks, and produce are also available for purchase. Tickets are $9.50 plus tax.

Collectors Day at Tampa Bay History Center

On Sunday, more than two dozen local collectors will showcase their treasures in the Tampa Bay History Center galleries. There will be a little bit of everything from political memorabilia and World War II propaganda to vintage cameras and toy action figures. There will be about 30 collections on display with Tampa cigar industry memorabilia, meteorites and more. Collector’s Day is included with admission to the History Center.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 801 Old Water Street, Tampa

More information here.

Weiner Dog Derby

Part of the Tampa Riverfest, the Wiener Dog Derby on Saturday will see dachshunds of all ages and sizes race to the finish. The race is followed by the “Wiener Wanna-Be” race with other small breed pooches. There will also be games, raffles, a silent art auction and foster dogs looking for homes. It’s free to watch and attend the Tampa Riverfest.

More information here.

Oxford Exchange Book Fair

The Oxford Exchange has hosted its book fair since 2015 to showcase local authors and connect them to the community. More than two dozen authors will be on hand this year. The restaurant and shop ask attendees to bring gently used books for pre-K to high school children to benefit the Hillsborough Education Foundation Teaching Tools Store.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 420 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

More information here.

Grand Opening of Clearwater Brewing

The newest brewery in town hosts a grand opening celebration this weekend. Clearwater Brewing will have a ribbon cutting, beer samples and food trucks beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

1700 N Ft. Harrison Ave., Clearwater

More information here.

Repticon

Need a new slithery, scaly friend? Head to New Port Richey for Repticon, one of the largest conventions for reptiles and amphibians in the country. The convention at the All Sports Arena will have reptiles and other exotic animals, seminars on pet care, vendors, animal presentations and raffles. Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. $12 for adults, $5 ages 5-12, 4 and under are free.

7716 Rutillio Court, New Port Richey

More information here.

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends

Busch Gardens kicks off its Kids’ Weekends Saturday in the park’s Sesame Street area. This weekend is Elmo Weekend and will have hands-on activities, character dance parties and animal ambassador meet and greets. There’s also the Let’s Play Together sing-along show at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. with Elmo, Rosita and Abby Cadabby. New this year is a build-your-own sundae bar at the Sesame Kids’ Pavilion for additional purchase. Kids’ Weekends are included with Busch Gardens admission.

More information here.

