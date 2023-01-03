Pop-up outdoor roller rink opening at St. Pete Pier

The Rockin Roller Rink will be open from March 10 through April 9.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lace-up those skates and strap into your roller blades, the first-ever pop-up Rockin Roller Rink is opening for a month-long event featuring live DJs and themed nights.

The grand opening of the roller rink at Pier Plaza on the St. Pete Pier is slated for Friday, March 10, and will last through Sunday, April 9.

The rink, covering 6,000 square feet, will host musical theme nights, live DJs, a disco ball, lights and more, a news release reads. Ticket prices start at $13 and go up to $20, depending on the date, and guests will be able to enjoy 75 minutes of skate time. Groups of 10 or more can save $2 per skater.

So far, themed nights coming up include Glow Night and Stranger Things Day. A full schedule of activities can be found here. Other themed nights include ladies night, Boy Bands Tribute, Hip Hop Night, Latin DJ night and Pride Day All Day.