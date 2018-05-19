The Most Reverend Michael Curry delivered the address during the Royal Wedding Saturday morning, and his address was more like a traditional sermon that you would see in an American church service than in an Anglican service -- but who is he?

Curry is the Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church in the United States. He is Chief Pastor and serves and President and Chief Executive Officer and is chairman of the Executive Council of the Episcopal Church.

He was installed in that position in November 2015 after being elected to a nine-year term.

Curry was born in Chicago on March 13, 1953. He was raised in an Episcopal family -- his father was an Episcopal priest. His mother, also a devout Episcopalian, died at a young age. He and his sister were raised by his father and grandmother.

He attended public school in Buffalo, N. Y., and learned of social activism through his father's leadership and example. He is a graduate of Hobart College in Geneva, N.Y., in 1975. He earned his Master of Divinity degree from Yale University's Divinity School and attended The College of Preachers, Princeton Theological Seminary, Wake Forest University, the Ecumenical Institute at St. Mary's Seminary, and the Institute of Christian Jewish Studies.

Curry was ordained in June 1978 in Buffalo, N.Y. and elevated to the priesthood in December 1978 in December 1978 in Winston-Salem, N.C. He began his own ministry as deacon-in-charge at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem in 1978 and was rector from 1979 through 1982. He served as rector at congregations in Lincoln Heights, Ohio and Baltimore before becoming 11th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina in February 2000.

In his parish ministries, among other initiatives, Curry has had an extensive involvement in preaching missions, the founding of ecumenical summer day camps for children, the creation of networks of family day care providers, the creation of educational centers and the brokering of millions of dollars of investment in inner-city neighborhoods.

Curry has served on the board of a large number of organizations, including the Task Force for Reimagining the Episcopal Church (TREC) and as Chair and now Honorary Chair of Episcopal Relief & Development. He was a member of the Commission on Ministry in each of the three dioceses where he has served.

Curry maintains a national teaching and preaching ministry and has been a frequent speaker at churches, cathedrals and conferences in the United States and around the world.

He is the author of three books: Following the Way of Jesus: Church's Teachings in a Changing World (2017); Songs My Grandma Sang (2015); and Crazy Christians: A Call to Follow Jesus (2013).

Information is from Curry's official bio from the Episcopal Church

