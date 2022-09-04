Thousands of rubber ducks to fill Hillsborough River for The Incredible Duck Race

Rubber ducks can be adopted for $5 at the event Saturday, with all proceeds going towards the Tampa Kiwanis Foundation.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do Saturday in the Tampa area — boy, do we have an event for you!

Anyone who remembers childhood moments of playing with a rubber duck in the bathtub should make their way to Curtis Hixon Park Saturday morning for The Incredible Duck Race.

The Kiwanis Club of Tampa will be racing 10,000 rubber ducks on the Hillsborough River Saturday morning. The first three ducks to cross the finish line will win their adoptive parents' prizes.

Starting from 10 a.m. and running until 1 p.m., event-goers can soak in all the fun of seeing the Hillsborough River fill with little plastic yellow ducks. The actual race starts at noon.

There will also be family-friendly games, food and entertainment leading up to the big race.

Now you are probably thinking, "where would I get a rubber duck last minute?" They can be adopted for $5 at the event, with all proceeds going towards the Tampa Kiwanis Foundation.

The foundation supports many local children's programs and charities.

"Our enthusiastic members pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children in our community," event leaders explained on the event's website. "Additionally, our Foundation annually donates approximately $50,000 in grants to local nonprofits who focus on serving children in Hillsborough County."

Something else to keep in mind? The prize for the top three winners is cash!

The first-place winner will be awarded $5,000, with the second-place winner getting $1,000 and third place receiving $500.

"Although we would love to have you attend, you don't have to be present to win — so take a chance and adopt a duck!" event leaders wrote on the event's website.