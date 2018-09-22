CLEARWATER, Fla. -- There’s $25K up for grabs in the 2nd Annual Phil Doganiero 3 Bridge Half Marathon, 5K and 1M race in Clearwater. And registration is now open!

The race, which benefits Clearwater For Youth, will be run on November 10. There are 4,000 spots available.

REGISTER HERE: You can't win a cut of the cash if you don't register!

“While we know there are many other road races in the area during November, our amazing course of three challenging and scenic bridges and unprecedented $25,000 prize purse, which is one of the largest purses of any running event in the area, is sure to make this event memorable” said Susan Daniels, Race Director.

The prize money will be awarded in the half marathon and 5K. The half marathon will begin in Coachman Park. Runners will cross the Clearwater Memorial Causeway, Sand Key Bridge and Belleair Causeway Bridge before returning to Coachman Park.

If the race sells out, it’ll raise around $250,000 for Clearwater For Youth, an organization that supports local youth athletic programs.

Last year’s race raised $150,000.

Complete race details here...

