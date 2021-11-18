Sanding Ovations sand sculpture event kicks off at Treasure Island Beach

Master sand sculptors have transformed 300 tons of sand into "outSANDing" works of art.

Editor's note: The picture used above is from 2018.

If you like the beach and sticking your toes in the sand, we have an event for you!

Treasure Island Beach kicked off "Sandlantis, a Sand Sculpting Exhibition and Competition" presented by 2021 Sanding Ovations on Thursday.

Master sand sculptors transformed 300 tons of sand into "outSANDing" works of art, according to a news release.

More than 90 vendors will be at the event selling drinks, food, arts, crafts and more. Local, regional and national touring bands will also be "making waves" throughout the weekend event to entertain guests with music.

Guests attending the event will also be dazzled by fireworks lighting up the sky at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

For anyone looking to attend the event, parking information can be found here.