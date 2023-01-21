Temple Sinai set to host 15th annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival

The indoor, free event welcoming the whole community will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Temple Sinai.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Thousands of people will have a chance to enjoy a tantalizing day of traditional homemade Jewish delicacies at the annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival hosted by Temple Sinai.

The indoor, free event welcoming the whole community will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Temple Sinai, located at 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road (enter only from Proctor Road).

Members from the synagogue explain "chefs and bakers" will be preparing a wide range of Jewish food including:

Vorned beef and pastrami from Carnegie Deli

Bagels and cream cheese

Kugel

Blintzes

Knishes

Matzo ball soup

Stuffed cabbage

There will also be home-baked goods like challah, cakes, pies, pastries and cookies.

Tickets will be sold for people to get food with.

"Since we were not able to hold the Food Festival during the pandemic, we are especially excited to welcome the community back to celebrate great Jewish food and culture," Director of Communications and Programming Andrea Eiffert said in a statement.

Along with food, people can also look forward to craft and jewelry vendors along with art sales. There will also be a bounce house and face painting for children.

“Temple Sinai has sponsored the Sarasota Jewish Food Festival for 15 years. It’s a yearly tradition in our community that brings young and old together to enjoy traditional Jewish food made by Temple members," Chair Patty Glah explained in a statement. "We look forward to the whole Sarasota-Manatee community joining us!"