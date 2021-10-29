Sarasota Medieval Fair gets permit one day before it opens at new location

It will be held on Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 28.

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — It's official. The Sarasota Medieval Fair is happening after some uncertainty surrounding the event, which has moved to a new location.

Manatee County confirmed Friday that it had issued a temporary use permit, including a tent permit, for the fair to be held at the recently-named "Woods of Mallaranny" on State Road 70 in Myakka City. The news came just one day before the fair was scheduled to kick off.

As the Bradenton Herald explains, efforts to have the fair had stalled earlier this year when a code enforcement officer accused her bosses of letting the property be developed without proper permits. A county investigation ultimately agreed, the newspaper reports, although a fair spokesperson has maintained that the event's state permit was the only document actually required.

According to our news partners at WWSB, neighbors had also complained to code enforcement about changes being made at the property, citing flooding concerns.

"It will still be necessary for the property owner to continue the special permit application process for them to hold any future events at this property," wrote County Administrator, Dr. Scott Hopes, in a statement Friday to 10 Tampa Bay. "Manatee County staff has visited the site several times and determined the site is consistent with health and safety standards set forth by the county."

Hopes thanked the property owner for working with county leaders and wished him success with the 17th annual fair.

As WWSB notes, the Medieval Fair had traditionally been held at the Ringling Woods in Sarasota. This is the first year in Manatee County.

"We hoped to find a place that would inspire the imagination through majestic oak trees, lush meadows of grass, and winding creeks," the fair wrote on its website. "This year, we are excited to announce that the search is over, and this dream has become a reality. The Woods of Mallaranny offers 47-acres of stunning natural surroundings that will bring the fair to life."

