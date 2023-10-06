Calling all foodies: Savor St. Pete Food & Wine Festival returns in November

There will be four tents set up over 40,000 square feet overlooking Tampa Bay sending attendees on a "culinary journey."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Calling all foodies – mark your calendars for the 11th annual Savor St. Pete Food & Wine Festival set to take over Vinoy Waterfront Park next month.

The event will bring celebrations of cuisine for thousands of local and visiting foodies from Saturday, Nov. 4 until Sunday, Nov. 5.

"Foodies, wine enthusiasts, and craft beer aficionados – this is your chance to SIP, SAVOR, and REPEAT!" event leaders explain in a news release. "The highly anticipated 11th annual SAVOR St. Pete food & wine festival is ready to launch an unforgettable weekend."

There will be four tents set up over 40,000 square feet overlooking Tampa Bay sending attendees on a "culinary journey."

Event-goers can look forward to tasting yummy foods and also seeing how it's made through activities like:

The Grand Tasting Village features a collection of culinary personalities, restaurants, national brands, wineries, and craft breweries.

Interactive cooking demonstrations on the SAVOR Cooking Stage sponsored by San Pellegrino, featuring local and national chef talent, as well as brand activations, bites, sips and giveaways from presenting sponsor Publix, and over 50 national brand partners.

"This year's festival is more than just an event; it's a culinary adventure that promises to excite, enlighten, educate and connect our guests," Tammy Gail, the visionary founder and producer of SAVOR St. Pete, said in a statement. "Our new location at Vinoy Waterfront Park elevates the experience, offering a stunning backdrop that perfectly complements the flavors that await."

General admission tickets start at $105 per person and offer all-inclusive access to food, wine and beer samplings along with DJ entertainment, a limited-edition wine glass and a custom SAVOR St. Pete tote bag. They can enjoy the festival from 1-4 p.m. on both days.

VIP tickets are available for $145 per person and include early entry at noon.

"We are proud to host local and traveling foodies each year," Gail said in a statement. "We invite guests to join us in celebrating the vibrant culinary community that makes St. Pete and the surrounding Tampa area a culinary destination."