Scream-A-Geddon

Scream-A-Geddon returns to Dade City for a fifth year with a monster midway, terrifying scare zones and a zombie paintball haunted hayride. This indie Halloween haunt is set in a creepy, rural part of Pasco County and also includes six haunted houses filled with more than 140 scare actors. New this year is Bonzo’s Beer Garden, run by a murderous clown into craft beer brewing. The only good news: his bar is stocked with local craft brews. The event runs Fridays and Saturdays and then every night Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. Tickets are $21.95-$35.95.

7:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.

27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City

More information here.

Lightning Launch

Preseason kicks off soon, and the Lightning are celebrating with three days of events starting Friday. Family Fun Night is Friday at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa with music, contests and a bubble hockey tournament. On Saturday, there will be a free public skate in Amalie Arena. There will be five 45-minute sessions and limited to 200 people for each. Sunday is the free Fan Fest at Amalie Arena with meet and greets with players, autograph stations, merchandise booths and a kids zone.

More information about Launch Weekend and tickets here.

Halloween at Universal Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios for a 29th year. There are 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and two spooky shows to fill the night. Some of the most popular houses this include Jordan Peele’s “Us,” “Ghostbusters” and “Stranger Things.” Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights through Nov. 2. Single night tickets start at $67.99.

Also this weekend at Universal is the debut of “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle.” The show projected on Hogwarts Castle in the Hogsmeade area features villainous characters from the Harry Potter universe, including Dementors, Death Eaters and Lord Voldemort. There’s even a glowing Patronus spell effect created with lighted drones in the sky.

The show runs select nights through Nov. 15 and is included with park admission.

RELATED: Universal to debut 'Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle' show this weekend

RELATED: Universal's Halloween Horror Nights banks on 80s scares, Jordan Peele, historical horror

SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival

Just as Busch Gardens’ beer fest ended, SeaWorld’s began. This year’s Craft Beer Festival features more than 100 local, domestic and international brews. There are also 20 pop-up food stands serving up beer and pub-inspired plates around the park. New items this year include the Impossible Burger, jalapeno shrimp and grits fritters, a cheeseburger pie and Guinness infused mini doughnuts.

More information here.

Horns Up Rally at Pier 60

The free event to get everyone in the USF Bulls spirit runs 5-8 p.m. Friday at Pier 60 in Clearwater. There will be appearances from Rocky the Bull and USF Spirit Squad along with live music, games, a kids zone, merchandise tents and giveaways.

5-8 p.m. Friday, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater

More information here.

Art markets

The Guerrilla Art Market Saturday in downtown St. Petersburg shows off local artists and includes live music, a silent auction, a cash bar and art demos. 5-9 p.m., St. Pete Side Lot, 2133 2nd Ave. S.

Daddy Kool Records also hosts the Saturday Night Market with live music as you shop the new record store location and other local vendors in the parking lot. 5-9 p.m., 2430 Terminal Dr. S, St. Petersburg

PAW Patrol at Westfield Citrus Park and Westfield Brandon

Westfield malls in Citrus Park and Brandon will have Chase and Marshall from the popular kids show PAW Patrol. The first 200 kids get a free gift, and there will also be arts and crafts, face painting and free games. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, and 459 Brandon Town Center.

Cars & Cigars

81Bay Brewing in Tampa hosts this event every second Saturday. The taproom will be filled with shiny muscle cars, hot rods, classic cars, motorcycles and exotic cars. You can even bring your own cool ride to show it off. The event is free, but food and drinks are separate.

2 p.m. Saturday, 4465 W Gandy Blvd., Tampa

More information here.

Regal Railways Toy Train and Collectible Show

The Hernando Fairgrounds hosts a train and collectibles show this weekend. There will be a running train layout for kids to enjoy and also dozens of vendors selling model trains, toys and diecast cars. Tickets are $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 6436 Broad Street, Brooksville

More information here.

Ticket deals at Legoland, other local attractions

Members of MOSI, ZooTampa and the Florida Aquarium can swap their membership to use at any of the three attractions through the end of the month. And, over at Legoland in Winter Haven, the park is offering free single-day tickets for active and retired police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel. The deal is valid through the end of the month and includes being able to buy general admission tickets for up to four guests for half-off.

RELATED: LEGOLAND resort offers free admission to active, retired real-life heroes

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter