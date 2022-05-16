Sea Dog Brewing Company Beer buyers help military families

Proceeds from the sale of a special Skyway 10K beer will help military families.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Those who wanted to help fundraise didn’t have to run the Skyway 10K last March in order to boost the cause. Some people helped by merely sipping a beer.

The Sea Dog Brewing Company made a special Skyway 10K Pilsner and pledged all proceeds to the Armed Forces Families Foundation. Customers at the three Sea Dog locations apparently lifted plenty of mugs.

Sea Dog owner Fred Forsley recently presented the Armed Forces Families Foundation with a check for nearly $19,000. Forsley, who comes from a military family, supports the Skyway 10K because he believes in its mission. Forsley says he knows how hard it can be for families who have a member serving our country.

The Armed Forces Families Foundation uses funds raised by the Skyway 10K to complete projects around the country all aimed at helping military families. Those projects range from playgrounds to computer labs.