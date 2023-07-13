SharkCon returns to Tampa with 'Jaws 3-D' star Lea Thompson

Shark enthusiasts can get their shark fill at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall.

TAMPA, Florida — SharkCon is set to return to Tampa this weekend with a jam-packed schedule of everything sharks, including educational and entertainment opportunities.

From July 15-16, enthusiasts can get their shark fill at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall.

According to SharkCon's website, the "Jaws 3-D" star Lea Thompson will make an appearance alongside speakers from Shark Week, National Geographic and Animal Planet.

"SharkCon is more than just a great time. It is an event dedicated to raising awareness about shark and ocean conservation, as well as sustainability," the website reads.

Visitors have the opportunity to check out more than 150 vendors of shark and ocean-released merchandise as well as the chance to try indoor scuba diving with trained professionals.

Ticket prices range from $4.95 to $4.95. Click here to purchase.

In other shark news, shark encounters have been making headlines lately here in Florida, so what should you do if ever spot a shark while out in the water?

Although shark bites are uncommon, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says there are some ways to reduce the risk of being bitten or attacked:

Always stay in groups since sharks are more likely to bite a solitary individual.

Do not wander too far from the shore, you don't want to be far from help

Avoid being in the water during darkness or twilight hours when sharks are most active.

Get the full list of tips here.