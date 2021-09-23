Shawn Mendes 'Wonder: The World Tour' to visit Amalie Arena in 2022

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2021.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "There's Nothing Holdin' [You] Back" from going to Shawn Mendes' concert at the Amalie Arena at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022.

The Grammy-nominated singer announced his 2022 "Wonder: The World Tour" on Thursday.

Mendes will travel to 64 different arenas spanning across North America, the UK and Europe. The North American leg of the tour will make a stop in Tampa.

According to a press release, this announcement follows the singer's most recent album "Wonder" which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200, making him one of three male artists to ever score four No.1 albums by the age of 22.

Tickets for the "Wonder: The World Tour" go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2021.

The American Express Presale and North America FirstAccess Presale start at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2021. The General Fan Presale begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30, the press release says.

Ticket prices range from $39 to $154.