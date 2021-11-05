Snowcat Ridge plans to bring snow to Florida this holiday season

There are two new things to look forward to this year — a 16,000-square-foot outdoor ice skating ribbon rink and rentable private igloos.

DADE CITY, Fla. — If you're dreaming of a "white Christmas," then you're in luck!

Florida's first-ever snow park is returning for a second year to bring "winter" to the Sunshine State.

Snow lovers can make their way over to Snowcat Ridge in Dade City starting on Nov. 10 to enjoy different attractions, food, shopping along with a magical music and light show every night, the park said in a news release.

There are two new things to look forward to this year — a 16,000-square-foot outdoor ice skating ribbon rink and rentable private igloos.

The park will stay open up until March 27, 2022 with a number of blackout days and differing opening times which can be found here.

Tickets are available now and start at $26.95. For more information, visit Snowcat Ridge's website here.

Snowcat Ridge first opened in November of 2020 and ended operations on Jan. 18, 2021. The park wasn't open throughout the entirety, however. Operators cut back operating hours just days after opening when they "misestimated the amount of snow production" needed for guests to enjoy the Arctic Igloo area.

Other areas of Snowcat Ridge, such as the popular slopes, remained open during the igloo's temporary closure.

Pasco County officials in December 2020 pulled the park's permit, citing "life-safety issues," causing it to temporarily close. The county said during several visits, Fire Rescue and Building Construction Services discovered fire, building, electrical and plumbing violations that posed a threat to both public health and safety.

Many of those violations, including exposed electrical boxes and unpermitted plumbing, were shown in photos provided by the county.

The county later allowed the park to reopen after it addressed those issues.

With Snowcat Ridge opening for the second year, more than 200 job positions are looking to be filled in preparation for the 2021 season. The park is taking applications for both full-time and part-time positions. Applicants must be 16 or older.

Some jobs being offered include:

Snow tubing attendants

Ski lift operators

Snow play monitors

Ice skating attendants

Cooks

Cashiers

Shift supervisors