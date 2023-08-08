Sparkman Wharf gets ready to celebrate '813 Day' with activities, social media contest

On Sunday, Aug. 13 – the official 813 Day – the community can come together to celebrate Tampa with different goodies.

TAMPA, Fla. — Sparkman Wharf is planning on celebrating "813 Day" this weekend with days packed with activities and a social media contest, a news release explains.

The popular Tampa spot is hosting its 4th annual celebration to honor the city and also raise money for The Florida Aquarium.

On Sunday, Aug. 13 – the official 813 Day – the community can come together to celebrate Tampa with different goodies, including:

Live music by local bands from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A variety of $8.13 specials from various Water Sparkman Wharf retailers.

Starting at 8:13 p.m., the first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop.

There will also be a social media contest held leading up to the celebration as well.

For every photo taken in front of Sparkman Wharf's Tampa sign and posted to social media between Aug. 7-13, plaza leaders will donate $5 to The Florida Aquarium for conservation, research, education and rescue efforts. The donation will be up to $1,000.

"The famous TAMPA sign will be decorated to mark the occasion," Sparkman Wharf leaders explain in the release.

To help raise money for The Florida Aquarium:

Take a photo with the decorated Tampa sign from Aug. 7-13

Post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter

Geotag Sparkman Wharf

Tag Sparkman Wharf and The Florida Aquarium

Use the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf