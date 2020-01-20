TAMPA, Fla. — On a day to remember Martin Luther King's legacy, a band from miles away is bringing their passion for music to the community.

"This year we're going to make history as the first Bahamian band to perform for the MLK parade," Band Director Anthony Carpon said.

Carpon and his kids flew into Tampa a few days before their performance. The band's staff and some parents are here with the kids during this life-changing opportunity.

"From when I told them we were coming they said, 'I have to make that parade,'" Carpon said.

Sunday evening they practiced with other bands at Revealing Truth Ministries. The Urban Renewal band from Nassau, Bahamas and The Miles College band from Birmingham, Alabama were invited to March in St. Pete's MLK parade.

"We are hosting two bands! Miles College's Purple Marching Machine from Birmingham, Alabama and the Urban Renewal Band from Nassau, Bahamas and they're gearing up for the MLK parade," MML Band's Director Antwuan Underwood said.

Hundreds of kids poured their heart and soul into the music. The Purple Marching Machine is no stranger to large crowds.

"I'm from Alabama! Birmingham is the civil rights mecca, so just to march for MLK honor is really big to us," the Band Director for the Purple Marching Machine said.

But this year the Urban Renewal Group is making waves. Their director says his kids embody the spirit of hope for the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian passed through and devastated the islands.

"The band is helping because it shows that through adversity and despair. We can overcome," Carpon said.

This trip is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the band. The kids are taking a lesson out from Doctor King. Each note they play reminds them of what they mean for their nation island.

"To see that you have young people still coming up after the storm and doing what makes them happy, it will surprise people! Not all hope is lost so there's a rainbow after the rain and there's always God after pain. It doesn't matter how hard something is, never give up," Band Member Cheyanne Braynen.

The band hopes everyone will enjoy their music during the parade. It's set to start at 11 a.m. Monday in Downtown, St. Pete.

