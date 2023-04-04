In the Easter spirit? Some events taking over St. Pete Pier this weekend

Whether you want to have a relaxing brunch or a fun-filled Easter egg hunt – there is something for everyone!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone who wants to do something this Easter weekend but doesn't know where to go, St. Pete Pier is preparing for two days full of activities for people of all ages.

Whether you want to have a relaxing brunch or a fun-filled Easter egg hunt – there is something for everyone!

Here's a breakdown of everything Easter related to be looking out for this weekend in St. Petersburg.

Location: Spa Beach Park

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 8 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 9

The St. Pete Pier's Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt are allowing people to kick off spring with family fun events! During the festival, event-goers will experience free family-friendly entertainment including a bubble sphere show, DJ performances, kid bands and much more.

On Easter Sunday, there will be a mega Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny in attendance. There will be more than 20,000 available to be collected filled with candy and toys for the kids.

For more information, click here.

Location: The Birchwood

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 9

For the first time since the pandemic started, The Birchwood will be hosting an Easter Brunch. The Grand Ballroom Easter Buffet will include chef-curated brunch classics, seafood, carving stations, dessert and much more.

The event will take place in the 4th-floor Grand Ballroom. The brunch is $85 for adults and $25 for childer under 12.

Click here for more information.

Location: Pier Plaza

When: Now until April 9: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

For all the roller skate lovers, grab your favorite pair and head down to St. Pete Pier for the first-ever Rockin Roller Rink.

The 6,000-square-foot roller skating rink is available through April 9. Event-goers can skate around while enjoying musical theme nights, live DJs, a disco ball, lights and more.

Tickets cost between $13-$20 depending on the date, time and if there is a special event. All tickets include skate rentals and up to 75 minutes of skating time.