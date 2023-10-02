Looking for weekend plans? St. Pete Pier Fall Festival to bring games, food vendors and more

The Fall Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're a fan of fall, there's an event coming to St. Pete Pier this weekend that you'll want to check out – the St. Pete Pier Fall Festival.

As a way to celebrate the beginning of the fall season, people are invited to this free event featuring tons of family-friendly activities like inflatable obstacle courses, claw games, soccer darts and face paint.

The Fall Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8. Event-goers can head over to Spa Beach Park and Family Park to enjoy the festivities.

There will also be live bands playing music and DJs to keep the festival moving all weekend along with 15 different food and beverage vendors at the venue for people to enjoy.

"There will also be plenty of photo opportunities amongst the golden haystacks, rustic truck scene, and scenic pumpkin displays," event leaders said in a statement. "The Fall Festival is the perfect opportunity for families to hunt for the perfect pumpkin at the area’s only waterfront pumpkin patch."

The pumpkin patch will stay open even after the event is over – officially closing down on Sunday, Oct. 15. Click here to see operation hours and dates for the patch.

For those planning on driving and parking, there are more than 500 on-site parking spaces to snag while available.