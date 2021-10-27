St. Pete Pier to transform into 'waterfront winter wonderland' for first-ever Winter Beach celebration

The ice skating rink will be open daily from Nov. 20, 2021, until Jan. 17, 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Pier will transform into a "waterfront winter wonderland" for the first-ever Winter Beach celebration this holiday season.

The event, which includes an outdoor skating rink, festive food and a holiday marketplace, will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

According to a press release, skaters can enjoy "breathtaking views of the Bay and downtown as they ice skate under the sky."

Guests attending the Winter Beach festivities can also look forward to holiday music, photos with Santa, “snow” days, themed skating nights, musical concerts, and a holiday movie night.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil Winter Beach, a new St. Petersburg holiday tradition unlike any other,” Senior Property Manager of Colliers International Juniper Duffin said. "From the real ice skating rink and snow to the diverse market and weekly themed events, this holiday season at St. Pete Pier is going to be truly spectacular.”

Admission to Winter Beach is free, but guests have to purchase tickets to ice skate. Tickets are now on sale for $17, which includes 75-minute access to the rink and skate rentals, according to a press release.