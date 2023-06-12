Ready to run? St. Pete Pier Run kicks off on 4th of July

The four-mile run or walk event showcases St. Pete Pier, which opened in 2020, as well as St. Pete's scenic waterfront.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Get ready to lace up your running shoes for the 2023 St. Pete Pier Run happening on the Fourth of July.

The four-mile run or walk event showcases St. Pete Pier, which opened in 2020, as well as St. Pete's scenic waterfront.

"Come and run/walk your 4 on the 4th!" event leaders wrote online.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's St. Pete Pier Run.

Date & time 📅

The 2023 St. Pete Pier Run will kick off bright and early Tuesday, July 4.

Wave 1 starts at 6:30 a.m. and Wave 2 starts at 7:45 a.m. near Spa Beach on the St. Pete Pier.

Course 🏃

The course is closed to traffic and is limited to 1,200 runners per wave. There will also be one hydration station on the course.

Check out a map of the course below.

Cost 💵

Anyone wanting to participate in this year's event has to pay an entry fee starting at $40 for early registration. As of now, regular tickets are sitting at $50 for each wave with the prices changing in another 18 days.

Eventgoers can also participate in the 2×4 Challenge which is a total of eight miles. Tickets for the challenge are $70.

Click here to register and purchase a ticket.

With every ticket, runners will receive a Pier Run bib with a timing chip, a custom finisher medal, food from Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, local craft beer and more.

Parking 🚗

There will be different areas where eventgoers can park including St. Pete Pier, the Southcore Garage, Sundial/Baywalk Garage and Al Lang Stadium Lot 1.

Check out a map of where to park for the 2023 St. Pete Pier Run here.

Events 🎊

Along with the run, people can look forward to a costume contest where runners are encouraged to dress up in fun and patriotic outfits.

Winners of “Best Overall” and “Most Patriotic” costumes will receive a free 5K entry to St Pete Run Fest. Winners of “Best Group” will receive a "swag bag."

There will also be a pie eating contest which people can sign up for at the event. The first 20 people ready to get messy can scarf down pie starting at 8 a.m. under the finish arch.

And for people looking forward to running but don't know how to train, event leaders prepared a Pier Run training plan here.