St. Pete Pride Month: What you need to know

The 20th anniversary event will end with the "Pride In Grand Central" street carnival on June 26.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and scaled down in 2021, St. Pete Pride is back in full swing for 2022 to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Come June, LGBTQIA+ supporters will be ready to paint the streets of St. Petersburg in rainbow colors in the annual St. Pete Pride Month of festivities.

The month is dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community through cultural events, educational programs and advocacy. The Tampa Bay area is invited to show support and join in the month of celebrating equality.

Here's a look at what to expect in June for St. Pete Pride.

Wednesday, June 1

The annual Pride in Business Luncheon will feature a panel of LGBTQ community leaders to discuss the LGBTQ Civil Rights movement, successes and challenges. The event is presented by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Nikki DeBartolo.

Details: From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Centre Club in Tampa.

Sunday, June 5

Enjoy an evening of rock climbing at the Pride Rocks! Indoor rock climbing party and silent disco event on June 5. The pit area will be transformed into a silent disco from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Local vendors and non-profit organizations will also be on site. This is for everyone, whether you've rock climbed before or not.

Details: From 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Vertical Ventures in St. Petersburg. Rock climbing for guests costs $35 plus tax and $25 plus tax for members.

Tuesday, June 7

Pride Night at the opera will take place at the historic Palladium Theater in downtown St. Pete.

Details are scarce right now but check back for more as the date gets closer.

Pride Finale Weekend

Friday, June 24 – the concert

Entertainment for the 2022 waterfront concert will be brought to you by international talent Todrick Hall and special guest, P---y Riot. It's both of their first time performing at St. Pete Pride.

Those who attend will be able to enjoy vendors, food trucks and interactive activities.

Details: 4 p.m.-10 p.m. at Waterfront Park by the Pier

General admission tickets start at $10. Click here to purchase.

Saturday, June 25 – the parade

The St. Pete Pride Parade marches again. The event that brings out thousands of paradegoers and marchers is one of the largest parades in the U.S.

The parade brings together the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies to enjoy a large-scale event full of music, food, drinks and some of Florida's talented LGBTQ+ performers. There will also be vendors and organizations.

Details: A time has not been determined yet, but this free event will take place in the area of the St. Pete Waterfront by the Pier.

Sunday, June 26 – the street carnival

St. Pete Pride's popular Sunday street festival, "Pride in Grand Central," will bring out entertainment, vendors, food, community partners and interactive carnival games.

The huge block party will feature multiple onstage performances, roaming street performers and hundreds of participating businesses and organizations.