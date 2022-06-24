Where to park for the St. Pete Pride Parade

Along with parking garages and street parking, there are many options from which to choose.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone planning on making their way over to downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday for the Pride Parade, questions about where to park may be top of mind.

Along with parking garages and street parking, there are many options to choose from!

Parking 🅿️

Parking downtown for Pride events will be limited, event leaders explain. While parking garages and street parking will be open to the public, St. Pete Pride encourages people to carpool, use rideshare services, bike and consider public transit.

"PSTA will have a fare free weekend June 25-26 and will be running park n rides to the Parade on June 25th," leaders explain.

There will also be parking at the Tropicana Field for just $20. Event-goers can leave their cars overnight at the field as well.

Parking is also free at the St. Pete Park N Ride lot. The service runs from 11 a.m. all the way until 11:45 p.m.

For more information on updated route information, visit the PSTA website.

Another thing to keep in mind is where to stand for the parade and how freely you can move around.

Moving around 🚶

After you decide on a spot to stand for the St. Pete Pride Parade, there will be limited options to move across Bayshore Drive, event leaders explain on the website. There will be short breaks in the parade route every 30 minutes after step-off, allowing traffic on and off the pier.

"If you are planning to enjoy the Parade from the Pier side please plan accordingly," leaders explain. "Other options for exit require walking to either end of the Parade route to cross the street."

People can only get to the pier during the breaks and after the parade ends.