2023 St. Pete Pride Parade: Starting time, route and more

With the Pride event taking over downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday, June 24, crowds of people will be coming out and lining the streets for the free event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone planning on going out and celebrating the 2023 St. Pete Pride this year by watching the parade, you might be wondering what time the festivities start and where exactly to even go.

With the Pride event taking over downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday, June 24, crowds of people will be coming out and lining the streets for the free event.

"To honor our history, celebrate our community, and create an accessible, safe place for members of the LGBTQ+ community, St Pete Pride will be hosting the largest Pride festival to date," event leaders explain online.

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know for the 2023 St. Pete Pride Parade.

Cost 💵

This event is free and open to the public. The only thing that would cost money is specific packages people can buy for the parade.

Time 🕑

The parade starts at 2 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m.

Parade route 🏳️‍🌈

The Parade route will run from Albert Whitted Park to Vinoy Park along Bayshore Drive. Leading up to the parade, the TransMarch will start in Vinoy Park.

Click here to register for the 2023 Trans March.

There will be a variety of local vendors, food trucks, DJ and a beer garden in North Straub Park for people to enjoy throughout the day.

Do I have to stand for the St. Pete Pride Parade?

Nope.

While there will be standing room all along the Central Avenue parade route, VIP seating is also available for purchase.

You can purchase a Parade GLAMSTAND VIP Ticket for $75. It includes:

Front-row seating for the parade

2 drink tickets

Private cash bar

Private restroom

You can also purchase a Parade Day VIP Cabana 21+ for $2,500 for up to 10 people. It includes:

All-day, exclusive access to elevated and partially-shaded cabana-style seating in Vinoy Park

View of the parade and main stage

Private bar

VIP only restrooms

ADA-accessible ground area

The St. Pete Pride Parade returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 175 floats and tens of thousands of attendees, organizers labeled it the largest parade in the event’s 20-year history.

For a full guide to 2023 St. Pete Pride, click here.

10 Tampa Bay is the proud official TV broadcast partner of St. Pete Pride.