ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

6th Annual Strawberry Picking Challenge

Nothing says spring in Tampa Bay quite like the arrival of the Florida Strawberry Festival. The berry celebration doesn’t kick off for a few more weeks, but the area’s famous Wish Farms is hosting its annual Strawberry Picking Challenge this weekend. It’s free to the public, and you can pick your own berries for $5 per quart. There will also be music, kids activities and teams competing for Best Harvest Crew.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

3536 Futch Loop, Plant City

More information here.

Florida State Fair

If you can’t find something fun to do at the Florida State Fair, there might be something wrong. The event in Tampa has the largest midway in the country, agriculture and craft exhibits, tons of animals, rodeos, live entertainment, carnival games and almost every type of fried food imaginable. This weekend includes the Demolition Derby and appearances by the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Tickets $11 for adults, $6 for those 6-11 and free for kids 5 and under. Any Day Ride Armbands for midway rides are $30.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa

More information here.

Rays Fan Fest

Take yourself out to the ball game this weekend with the showcase of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Festivities include clubhouse tours, a beer garden, a social media zone, batting cages, goat yoga and chances to meet the players. Fan Fest is free, but all adults must register individually to get a ticket. Kids 17 and under don’t need a ticket. Parking is free in lots 6 and 7.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

More information here.

Lightning Hockey Day in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning alumni get together to celebrate local hockey with scrimmages, a Learn to Play Jamboree, a game between police and firefighters and the USF Ice Bulls team playoff game. Proceeds benefit the Lightning Sled Hockey Team. Tickets $10.

8 a.m. Sunday, Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa

More information here.

The Knight Parade

Another prominent local krewe, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant ‘Yago, hosts an evening parade following the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. The parade on Saturday is a celebration of community pride hosted by the krewe dedicated to preserving Tampa’s Latin heritage. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. along 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

More information here.

Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando

Florida gets a taste of spring in the Big Easy during Mardi Gras celebrations at Universal. Starting Saturday through April 4, there are nightly parades, live entertainment, authentic New Orleans jazz bands and plenty of Louisiana-inspired food to indulge in. Performing Saturday night is BUSH at 8:30 p.m. Mardi Gras is included with park admission, but food and drinks are available for purchase. Concert seating upgrades are also available.

6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando

More information here.

Seven Seas Food Festival

Another spring weekend, another food festival. This one is at SeaWorld in Orlando and runs through May 5. Every weekend there’s live entertainment, food marketplaces around the park and plenty of local and imported craft beer. The Fray performs Saturday and Sugar Ray performs Sunday. The festival is included with park admission, but food and drinks are purchased separately. Concert seating upgrades are also available.

More information here.

St. Barbara Greek Festival

Tarpon Springs isn’t the only place in Tampa Bay to get quality Greek cuisine. The four-day festival running through Sunday is “where old customs and traditions meet tasty authentic Greek food.” Some of the foods to enjoy are Greek coffee at Kaffenio, loukoumathes puffs and Baklava cheesecake. There will also be traditional music, Greek beer and a craft shopping area. Admission $4, children under 12 are free.

11 a.n. To 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 North Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota

More information here.

Family Field Day and Community Bazaar

The free community event aims to increase awareness and access to local resources available to everyone in the south St. Petersburg community. The James B. Sanderlin Neighborhood Family Center will turn into “a kid’s paradise” with DJ music, face painting crafts, basketball tournaments and other activities. There will also be food trucks, vendor tables, garden demos and raffles for gift cards. Admission is free.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 2335 22nd Ave. S, St. Petersburg

More information here.

Shabby Chic Market

The Shabby Chic Vintage Market & Artisan Days travels around the state, and this weekend it’s in Safety Harbor. More than 160 vendors and craftsmen will fill Main Street to showcase work and wares from people around Central Florida. There will also be a Farmer’s Market on Main. Admission is free.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

401 Main St., Safety Harbor

More information here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.