Straz Center prepares to welcome back Broadway shows

TAMPA, Fla — If you're a big Broadway fan, get ready to once again watch all of your favorite musicals at the Straz Center.

After closing its doors during the pandemic, the performing arts theater is now welcoming guests back to watch famous musicals such as "Tootsie", "Cats", "Frozen" and many more.

Broadway lovers can purchase tickets for shows from October 2021 through May 2022 on the Straz Center website.

The first Broadway musical to kick off the theater's reopening will be "Tootsie," which will be showing from Oct. 26 until Oct. 31. You can buy tickets for this musical here.

You can find the schedules for additional shows below:

Cats

Dec. 7 - 12, 2021

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Jan. 11 - 16, 2022

The Prom

Feb. 15 - 20, 2022

Frozen

March 23 - April 3, 2022

My Fair Lady

April 26 - May 1, 2022

The Band's Visit

May 4 - 8, 2022

