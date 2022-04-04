Guide: Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival begins April 8

The festival that brings world-class sand sculptors to the Tampa Bay area will run through April 24.

CLEARWATER, Fla — One of Clearwater Beach's most exciting events is almost here.

The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival presented by St.Pete/Clearwater is getting ready for visitors, and sculptors have already begun working on their displays.

From April 8 until April 24, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival will bring you 21,000 square-feet full of intricate sand art displays. The sculptures are a huge favorite for people living in and around Clearwater. Thousands of spectators have historically shown up.

Here's what you can look forward to at the festival:

🏖️ What's the theme?

This year's theme is "SANDimals, An Animal Adventure." Fourteen world-class sculptors will make sand come to life using Clearwater's world-renowned sugar sand. The sculptors come from across the world including Mexico, Germany and Russia among others.

🏖️ Ticket prices

While you can buy tickets at the Sugar Sand Festival, you can also buy them ahead of time online.

General admission: $12

Children 4 and under: Free

Baystar VIP Lounge: $70

All on-site ticket purchases will be cashless payment options only.

🏖️ Exhibit hours

Sunday - Thursday — 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday — 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

🏖️ Entertainment

Aside from cool sand sculptures, there will be free live music, smaller competitions for visitors, fireworks, kid's play zones and sand sculpting classes.

🏖️ Parking and directions

Clearwater Beach has street parking along the beach area; however, finding a space can be a treasure hunt. The closest public parking lot to the festival is the Pier 60 lot which costs $3 per hour. You can find it southwest of the roundabout by Pier 60 Park, beachside.

Additional public parking garages nearby include parking at the Hyatt Regency on Coronado Drive and a public parking garage located on the North beach in the Pelican Walk Plaza. Be mindful of parking rates in the garages.