Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo kicks off Tuesday: What you need to know

Don't know where to start? Don't worry. 10 Tampa Bay has compiled a guide of what you need to know to get you through the week.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Get ready, aviation enthusiasts. The 49th annual Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland is almost here.

The six-day aeronautical event will showcase aircraft, hands-on workshops, educational forums, new products, a family fun zone and an infinite number of other timely topics. The event will also include world-famous daily and night airshows from dozens of military and civilian performers. Some guests will even fly in to enjoy the event.

Each year, Sun 'n Fun attracts more than 200,000 visitors and its been known as "Aviation's Season Opener" or "Spring Break for Pilots."

Schedule ✈️

From Tuesday, March 28, to Sunday, April 2, guests will be able to indulge in various activities, starting with the powered parachute/paraglider flight briefing at 7 a.m.

Guests will be able to catch many different flight shows all day long, plus food and entertainment. Other flight shows include the Thunderbird and Blue Angels, sunset aerial flights and a hot air balloon glow in the evening. Each day, events end around 9 and 10 p.m. with evening flight celebrations.

Click here to see the full daily schedule.

Did you hear the F-16s come in today just after the F-35s? Did you know the distinctive "whistle" that accompanies their jet noise comes from the uniquely-shaped jet intake?



Any Viper fans in the house?



📸 Aaron Haase pic.twitter.com/Nfxrye18EF — SUN 'n FUN Fly-In (@SunnFunFlyIn) March 28, 2023

The Bash

Aviation enthusiasts are not going to want to miss a night of fun at "The Bash" presented by Kansas State University. Happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 30, guests will gather at the Florida Air Museum for cocktails, cuisine, silent auction and live auction. Tickets start at $135 for a single person and rise to $1,000 for a party of eight.

Tickets 🎟️

Daily and weekly ticket options are available and guests can save money by pre-purchasing parking passes online. Another perk of the 2023 Sun 'n Fun event is children 10 and under are now free when they are accompanied by an adult.

Daily prices start at $20 for youth and rise to $45 for adults. Weekly tickets which allow guests to attend all six days cost $70 for youth and $170 for adults.

Are you a Florida resident? The Florida Resident Weekend Special allows residents with a valid Florida ID to purchase a Saturday ticket at full price and get Sunday free. Florida residents can also just purchase a Sunday ticket for a discounted rate. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Parking 🚗

It's encouraged to purchase your parking ticket online at the same time that admission tickets are purchased.

Parking for one day costs $10 and parking for the week costs $40. Guests who choose to pay for parking at the gate will see a price jump — $20 for one day and $60 for the week.

The purchase will cover Expo Parking in any of the general parking lots on a one day or weekly basis. Click here to pay for parking.

Camping ⛺

Plan on bringing your aircraft, an RV or tent camping for the week? You're going to need a reservation for that. There are two packages to choose from.

Package 1 — $280 for the week (includes a single admission ticket for the week)

Package 2 — $420 for the week (includes two admission tickets for the week)

Camping only for the week — $140, and must be purchased in-person. This does not include admission.