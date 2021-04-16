Everything you need to know about the SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

The largest airshow in the southern U.S. is flying through Lakeland from April 13-18.

LAKELAND, Fla. — It's a celebration of all things aviation. And, it's back for another incredible year.

The 2021 SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo is flying through Lakeland from April 13-18.

Whether you're a pilot, a plane enthusiast, or just someone who loves an exciting show, SUN 'n FUN has something for everyone to enjoy.

Here's everything you need to know about the largest airshow in the southern U.S.

What is there to do?

SUN 'n FUN features cutting-edge technology exhibits, airplane forums, workshops, and of course world-class aerial displays from some of the best airshow performers in the business.

Aviation activities

The main event is the aerial displays, with shows happening day and night for the duration of the expo.

Check out the full list of airshow performers, including Florida's oldest Naval acrobatic team the Blue Angels, and the airshow schedule.

SUN 'n FUN will also have aircraft judging, speaker forums, hands-on workshops, museum programs, and aircraft parts exchanges.

More information on aviation activities can be found here.

Education activities

Educators can check out teachers' workshops on topics like STEM, robotics, aviation, and extraterrestrial flight.

A group of students is also participating in Project: STRATOS 2021, an aviation-oriented arts and leadership program.

Other activities

Families can enjoy activities like nightly outdoor movies, airplane photo ops, car shows, HAM radio workshops, and daily church services.

Little ones will love the kids' zone, which features inflatables, rock walls, face painting, and space shuttle slides.

There's even a hot air balloon launch happening Saturday.

Check out the full list of activities here.

Where is it?

The 47th Annual SUN 'n FUN aerospace expo is happening at the SUN 'n FUN expo campus, located at 4175 Medulla Road in Lakeland.

How do I get tickets?

Guests can purchase weekly or daily passes to SUN 'n FUN, with prices varying for children and adults.

There are special discount prices available for Florida residents, pilots, military families, and members of different aviation associations.

Purchase your tickets here.

You can also plan your visit around the event's daily schedule.

What about COVID-19 safety measures?

The 2021 SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo. is mostly outdoors, but masks are required in areas where social distancing is not possible.

Enhanced distancing and sanitation measures will also be in place.

See the full list of COVID-19 safety measures here.