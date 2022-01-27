x
Sunset Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

The 3-day festival is set for May 27-29 in the front lot of Raymond James Stadium.
Credit: WTSP
People attend Sunset Music Festival in 2017.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's biggest electronic music festival is coming back to rock the Bay area this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Sunset Musical Festival is set for May 27-29 in the front lot of Raymond James Stadium and this year's lineup features some huge names.

DJ and producer Diplo will be headlining along with Dillon Francis, Duke Dumont and Gorgon City.

Check out the full lineup here.

Early bird tickets for the festival went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. You can buy them at smftampa.com. 

Three-day general admission tickets start at $179.95 without fees while VIP tickets start at $299.95.

Sunset Musical Festival was Tampa's first major concert festival of the pandemic when it returned in 2021, the Tampa Bay Times reports. It reportedly drew tens of thousands of festival-goers and generated $16 million in spending.

Early bird tickets are now on-sale for Sunset Music Festival 2022! ☀️ Grab your 3-day #SMF2022 passes for your Memorial Day Weekend escape, today! 🙌 hive.co/l/sunset2022

Posted by Sunset Music Festival on Thursday, January 27, 2022

