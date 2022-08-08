City of Tampa kicks off list of weeklong events ahead of '813 Day'

A weeklong of festivities take place in Tampa ahead of Aug. 8. It's the only day of the year matching Tampa’s area code.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday is the beginning of 813-week events in the city of Tampa.

813 Day is special because it’s the one day of the year that matches Tampa’s area code. Sparkman Wharf is marking the occasion with a charity event benefitting non-profit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

The public can be a part of that by taking pictures in front of their Tampa sign. Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to the non-profit for every picture they are tagged in on social media.

Sparkman Wharf will also host a Tampa-themed trivia night on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Splitsville will offer bowling specials throughout the week leading up to National Bowling Day on Aug. 13.

Here's what the community can expect at Sparkman Wharf on 813 Day:

Live music by local bands from 3-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.

A variety of $8.13 specials from various Sparkman Wharf retailers.

Starting at 8:13 p.m., the first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop and the first 20 people to visit JoToro Kitchen & Tequila Bar will receive a complimentary Mi Casa Margarita.

LightHaus Beer Garden will be featuring local beers on tap and an $8.13 special on pizza rolls.