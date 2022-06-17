Celebrating Juneteenth in the Tampa Bay area: Your guide to local events

Festivals, live music, nature hikes and historical events — we've got it all.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From festivals to live music events to nature walks, the Tampa Bay area has no shortage of Juneteenth events to take part in this weekend with your family and friends.

Here are some things going on around the area to keep in mind.

Festivals

Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival

This block party will feature live music from local DJs, food trucks, shopping, a food drive, a toy drive, a job fair and a free health clinic. The festival is open to the whole community and will feature lots to do for the entire family.

Details: The festival will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Raymond James Stadium. Tickets range from $10 to $30. Pre-registration is required.

22nd Annual Juneteenth Day Celebration

Join the African American Club of Pasco at the Historic Booker T. Washington Schoolhouse for a Juneteenth celebration featuring music, bounce houses, free food and health screenings.

Details: The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Historic Booker T. Washington Schoolhouse. Attendees are encouraged to bring the whole family.

City of Winter Haven’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Experience African American art and culture with live entertainment throughout the evening. There will be a kid's zone with games, and there will be various historical exhibits. The event will feature food, vendors and scholarship opportunities.

Details: The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Lake Maude Recreation Park.

Tampa Museum of Art's First Annual Juneteenth Cultural Celebration

This family-friendly festival hosted by the Tampa Museum of Art has plans to become an annual event in Tampa Bay. Attendees will receive free museum admission and be able to take part in various art-making activities. There will also be live music, food trucks and family portraits.

Details: The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. For more information on the event and to get free tickets visit this link.

Live Performances

Juneteenth Day Celebration

WMNF 88.5FM is celebrating Juneteenth with an "array of Black excellence." Hear from Tampa Bay spoken word poets and experience a live performance of Soul Caravan starring Theo Valentin, Rita Wilson, Tron Montgomery, Hiram Hazleyd and other special guests. Dancing in the aisles is allowed — and encouraged.

Details: This live performance will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door.

Arts Legacy Remix: Second Annual Juneteenth Commemoration

This free event will be an evening of remembrance and celebration. It will feature live performances of music, poetry and dance created in honor of Juneteenth.

Details: This live performance will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. A reservation is required for this free event hosted by the Straz Center.

Parties

Juneteenth: Our Independence Day Celebration

This celebration at Mofongo Steakhouse features guest speakers, poetry readings, black history games, food, drinks, hookahs on the patio and fireworks.

Details: This event will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 at Mofongo Steakhouse Bar and Grill. Admission is $25.

Jazzy Juneteenth Jubilee: All White Party and Fundraiser

This concert and lawn party will feature local, national and international musicians at the scenic waterfront park at the Mahaffey Theater. 1,000 guests will be welcome. All proceeds from this event will go to the creation of the new Woodson African American Museum of Florida.

Details: You must have a ticket to attend this event at the Mahaffey Plaza on Sunday, June 19. Gates open at 6 p.m. and entertainment begins at 7 p.m.

Events for Nature Lovers

Juneteenth Hike at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve

Start your morning off right by taking a hike led by park rangers in celebration of Juneteenth. After the hike, you can visit the preserve's nature center to view displays on Black environmental leaders.

Details: This event will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.

Educational Events

Juneteenth - A Historical Legacy with Windell Campbell

This event is for people ages 16 and up. Windell Campbell will educate participants through storytelling and songs about Juneteenth.

Details: This event will take place from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17 at the North Greenwood Library Community Room in Clearwater.

Celebrating Juneteenth: The Legacy of Frederick Douglass

This event features a one-man performance by Donald L. Dowridge, Jr. about Frederick Douglass, showcasing his work and legacy as an abolitionist.

Details: This event will take place from 1 p.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the North Greenwood Library Community Room in Clearwater.