Tampa Bay Bridal Show helps prepare brides, grooms to say 'I do'

This event is designed to help make the special day positively perfect.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For some people, preparing for the special day of saying "I do" can be the most stressful thing in the world. But don't worry — there's an event to lend a helping hand.

The Tampa Bay Bridal Show is an event designed to help make the special day positively perfect.

Anyone who comes to the event on Sunday, Feb. 20, will be able to meet the top bridal professionals in the area with more than 70 businesses at hand to help from noon until 4 p.m.

The latest fashions, venues, photography, caterers and so much more will be featured at the bridal show along with experts helping future brides and grooms with some tips, trade secrets and advice.

Event-goers can register to win door prizes and grand giveaways. The first 500 brides will get a free bag.

Tickets, which are $5 each, can be bought prior to the show by clicking here. The first 200 pre-registered attendees will receive an "I Said Yes!" wine glass gift.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door of the St. Petersburg Coliseum, which is where the event is taking place.