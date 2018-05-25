ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Here's a list of canceled Memorial Day events due to Subtropical Storm Alberto:

HILLSBOROUGH

The second day of the Tampa Bay Margarita Festival has been canceled, including the Margarita Run.

Partial refunds will be issued to those who purchased 2-day general admission or VIP tickets. Sunday only tickets will be fully refunded, as will tickets for the run.

For information on refunds, check the event's Facebook page.

In addition, the second day of Sunset Music Festival 2018 on Sunday is canceled. The refund policy and process will be posted at SMFtampa.com.

"This decision to cancel was made by the Tampa Sports Authority, in conjunction with the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue, and was based on the fact Sunday's weather poses a serious risk to the health, safety and welfare of Sunset Music Festival attendees," a release states.

SARASOTA

Venice Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at Patriots Park.

Sarasota's Downtown Memorial Day Parade on Monday. It will not be rescheduled.

If you know of other events that will be canceled due to the storm, send us an email at desk@wtsp.com and we will add it to this list.

