What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend?

From getting into the Bucs spirit to an Oktoberfest celebration, here's what's going on from Sept. 9 - 11.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're out and about this weekend across the Tampa Bay area, be sure to keep the umbrella handy — several inches of rain are forecast to drop on portions of the region and a flood watch is in place for all coastal counties through 8 p.m. Saturday.

However, there's still plenty to do around the area, rain or shine. So we've got you covered.

When: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 & Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: RumFish Beach Resort by TradeWinds, Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach

How much: FREE, but $25 to park, which is first come, first serve.

What: For all the die-hard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans out there, there's an event happening this weekend for you! The Bucs announced plans for the upcoming "Bucs Beach Bash" taking place over the Sept. 10-11 weekend at TradeWinds Island Resorts. This two-day event kicks off with a cornhole tournament along with a day full of college football Saturday afternoon.

When: Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz

How much: Live event & virtual event are $10 each. Registration closed at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Find registration info here.

What: Presented by the Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel, the 9/11 Memorial Mile will be a live and virtual 1-mile run/walk to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Those participating in the live event will meet in the Michael Kors pavilion at the Tampa Premium Outlets. Virtual participants can complete their walk wherever they would like. For more information, click here.

When: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Contachobee Park, 601 Water St., Tampa

How much: FREE

What: "Participants in the cleanup will assist with litter removal and beautification of the downtown area!" For a list of things to bring and how to register, click here.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 & 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Largo Event Center, 6340 126th Ave N, Largo

How much: FREE with free parking

What: The 22nd annual I Like It HOT Festival says it's the largest spicy food show in Florida. It will have spicy contests, music, sauces, BBQ, Food Trucks, Spices and more. For more information, click here.

When: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: WAVE Center, Mote Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy, Sarasota

How much: $8 for Mote members, $12 for regular tickets

What: "On Sept. 10, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium invites you to view a selection of imaginative, inspiring and award-winning films presented in partnership with the International Ocean Film Festival. Two showing times are available (matinee & evening) for this family-friendly event." For more information, click here.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Side Splitters Comedy Club, Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

How much: $22.25 for tickets, 2 item minimum

What: "You may know Ryan Niemiller as the disarmingly handsome comedian and 3rd place finalist from America's Got Talent Season 14." For more information, click here.

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

How much: $50 general admission, $75 premium admission. For ticket info, click here.

What: "Join us at the beautiful Clearwater Marine Aquarium on September 9th, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. as we showcase restaurants across Clearwater! We'll have live music, entertainment, craft & local brews, and bites from your local favorites!" For more information, click here.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

How much: Tickets start at $53.25.

What: "Country Music singer-songwriter Billy Currington makes his Ruth Eckerd Hall debut! In the two decades since he made his debut with the top ten hit 'Walk a Little Straighter,' the Georgia native has parlayed his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of country's most memorable hits, including such No. 1s as 'We Are Tonight,' 'Hey Girl,' 'Good Directions,' 'Must Be Doin’ Something Right' and 'People Are Crazy.'" For more information, click here.

When: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Florida Avenue Brewing Co., 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Weasley Chapel

How much: Free to attend, drink specials available

What: "Unpack your Lederhosen & Dirndls, Florida Avenue Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest Celebration is just around the corner! Starting September 10th, purchase a commemorative stein and your first draft is free! You’ll also receive $10 select drafts, including our Oktoberfest Lager Super Märzen Bros, with the stein thru October 3rd!" For more information, click here.

When: Select nights starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9

Where: 27839 Saint Joe Rd, Dade City

How much: Prices start at $30.95, date dependent. For more ticket prices, click here.