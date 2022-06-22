Tampa Bay families invited to participate in World's Largest Swimming Lesson

TAMPA, Fla. — The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is happening Thursday, and families in the Tampa Bay area have been invited to participate.
For the 13th year in a row, tens of thousands of kids nationwide will take their first dive in water safety together, a news release explains.
The release states that drowning is the leading cause of unintended death for U.S. kids between the ages of 1-4. That number is supposedly ahead of car accidents, birth abnormalities and cancer.
Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death throughout the rest of the world.
The Loretta Ingraham Center and Pool in Tampa was designated as the official host location facility, but other participating pool locations include:
- Bobby Hicks
- Copeland
- Cyrus Greene
- Cuscaden
- Danny Del Rio
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Interbay
- Roy Jenkins
- Spicola
- Sulphur Springs
- Williams Pool
The event will start at 10 a.m.