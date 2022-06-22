Tampa Bay families invited to participate in World's Largest Swimming Lesson

The 13th annual swim lesson will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in pools across the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is happening Thursday, and families in the Tampa Bay area have been invited to participate.

For the 13th year in a row, tens of thousands of kids nationwide will take their first dive in water safety together, a news release explains.

The release states that drowning is the leading cause of unintended death for U.S. kids between the ages of 1-4. That number is supposedly ahead of car accidents, birth abnormalities and cancer.

Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death throughout the rest of the world.

The Loretta Ingraham Center and Pool in Tampa was designated as the official host location facility, but other participating pool locations include:

Bobby Hicks

Copeland

Cyrus Greene

Cuscaden

Danny Del Rio

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Interbay

Roy Jenkins

Spicola

Sulphur Springs

Williams Pool

The event will start at 10 a.m.