Tampa Bay History Center to come alive with 'Night at the Museum' event

This spooktacular event is open to children of all ages with an adult companion.

TAMPA, Fla. — As day turns to night, the exhibits at the Tampa Bay History Center come alive!

A "Night at the Museum" invites families to catch pirates, explorers, Florida pioneers and Star Wars characters sneak around the museum galleries on Saturday, the history center wrote on their website.

Guests will be able to trick-or-treat their way through the galleries and collect candy from "historical figures from Florida's past come to life."

There are three different sessions to choose from with this Halloween event. Guests can arrive at three different time slots between 4-6 p.m.

Tickets for the three time slots can be bought on the Tampa Bay History Center's website, all ranging from $10-14 each.