Tampa Bay Lightning to host 'Hockey Fights Cancer Night'

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host its annual "Hockey Fights Cancer Night," taking time to "honor, recognize and acknowledge all those battling [cancer], as well as the families, doctors and caregivers who continue the fight each and every day."

The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Amalie Arena when the Bolts take on the Minnesota Wild, a news release from the team explains.

The whole arena, including the dasher boards and advertisements, will reportedly turn lavender - the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer month - for the game.

Players will be wearing special lavender and white jerseys for warm-ups which will be auctioned off by the Lightning Foundation to benefit local cancer-related charities, the release says. Fans can find the auction site here, which goes on until Dec. 3.

The team will also have the option to use lavender stick tape.

Throughout the night, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Moffitt will take the time to recognize social patients.

Cards with the prompts "I Fight For," " In Memory Of," and "Survivor" filled out by cancer patients and staff along with Lightning fans will be put up around the arena for people to see.

Lightning fans will also be able to sign their own cards on Ford Thunder Alley and behind section 118, the hockey team explains.

There will be a pre-game ceremonial puck drop which Moffitt CEO Dr. Patrick Hwu will participate in, the release says. The proceeds from the 2020-2021 season raffle will be presented in a check as well.