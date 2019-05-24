TAMPA, Fla. — Lime, salt, and tequila! It’s time for the 2019 Tampa Bay Margarita and Music Festival on Saturday.

The festival's lineup includes Nelly, Soul Asylum and Cold War Kids. The fest will also have local food options, games, shopping and, of course, tons of margaritas.

The festival kicks off at noon Saturday at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa. The night ends with a fireworks show.

You must be 21 years old to attend.

More information and tickets here.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.