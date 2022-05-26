x
Events

Memorial Day Weekend events happening around Tampa Bay

There's plenty to do across the Tampa Bay area from May 27-30, 2022.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's Memorial Day Weekend, which for many marks the unofficial start to their summer. While it's a day to reflect and honor our fallen military members for many, the holiday weekend has also become a time filled with events. 

Here in the Tampa Bay area, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend. Some of the highlights are below. 

Tampa Bay Margarita and Music Festival

When: Saturday, May 28

Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $30. For more information and prices, click here.

What: Food, margaritas and live music all day! Music includes headliner Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elle King, and the Village People. For more info, click here.

Sunset Music Festival

When: Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29 

Where: Raymond James Stadium (Front Lot), Tampa 

How much: Tickets start at $99 for a single day. For more information, click here.

What: With more than 60 music acts, the three-day festival takes over RayJay's front lot. 

Cuban Sandwich Food & Art Festival

When: Sunday, May 29

Where: Ybor Centennial Park

How much: FREE general admission. VIP tickets are available starting at $80. For more info, click here.

What: Enjoy LIVE cultural music on Stage featuring LIVE Music and Dance Performances, a true cultural festival featuring Food, Art & Cultural Exhibitors!

Blippi The Musical

When: Friday, May 28

Where: Carol Marsani Hall at the Straz Center, Tampa

How much: Tickets starts at $120. For more information, click here.

What: Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable Blippi off the screen and onto the stage in a world-class production filled with audience engagement and amazing music. 

Memorial Day Events

Memorial Day Military Offer: Florida Aquarium

When: Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30

Where: The Florida Aquarium, Tampa

How much: Free ticket with purchase of general admission. For ticket prices, click here.

What: Members of the military will receive a complimentary admission ticket with the purchase of a General admission ticket to The Florida Aquarium. 

Memorial Day Event: The James Museum

When: Monday, May 30

Where: The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, St. Petersburg

How much: Free for military members and Gold Star and Blue Star families. 

What: This Memorial Day we are honoring those who serve our country with free admission to the museum for Veterans, Active Military, Gold Star and Blue Star Families. 

Memorial Day Festival at Raprager Farms

When: Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29

Where: Raprager Farms, Odessa

How much: Tickets start at $15. For more info, click here.

What: Live Music will be available throughout the day. An additional $20 donation gets you free beer and wine all day long.

Memorial Day Parades & Ceremonies

Sarasota - Parade

10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Main Street and Osprey Avenue, Sarasota

Largo - Ceremony

9 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Largo Central Park

Palm Harbor - Service

9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens

Tampa

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Rest Haven Memorial Park

11 a.m., to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at MacDill Park

11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at American Legion "U.S.S. Tampa" Post 5

