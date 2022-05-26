Memorial Day Weekend events happening around Tampa Bay

There's plenty to do across the Tampa Bay area from May 27-30, 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's Memorial Day Weekend, which for many marks the unofficial start to their summer. While it's a day to reflect and honor our fallen military members for many, the holiday weekend has also become a time filled with events.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend. Some of the highlights are below.

When: Saturday, May 28

Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $30. For more information and prices, click here.

What: Food, margaritas and live music all day! Music includes headliner Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elle King, and the Village People. For more info, click here.

When: Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29

Where: Raymond James Stadium (Front Lot), Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $99 for a single day. For more information, click here.

What: With more than 60 music acts, the three-day festival takes over RayJay's front lot.

When: Sunday, May 29

Where: Ybor Centennial Park

How much: FREE general admission. VIP tickets are available starting at $80. For more info, click here.

What: Enjoy LIVE cultural music on Stage featuring LIVE Music and Dance Performances, a true cultural festival featuring Food, Art & Cultural Exhibitors!

When: Friday, May 28

Where: Carol Marsani Hall at the Straz Center, Tampa

How much: Tickets starts at $120. For more information, click here.

What: Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable Blippi off the screen and onto the stage in a world-class production filled with audience engagement and amazing music.

Memorial Day Events

When: Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30

Where: The Florida Aquarium, Tampa

How much: Free ticket with purchase of general admission. For ticket prices, click here.

What: Members of the military will receive a complimentary admission ticket with the purchase of a General admission ticket to The Florida Aquarium.

When: Monday, May 30

Where: The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, St. Petersburg

How much: Free for military members and Gold Star and Blue Star families.

What: This Memorial Day we are honoring those who serve our country with free admission to the museum for Veterans, Active Military, Gold Star and Blue Star Families.

When: Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29

Where: Raprager Farms, Odessa

How much: Tickets start at $15. For more info, click here.

What: Live Music will be available throughout the day. An additional $20 donation gets you free beer and wine all day long.

Memorial Day Parades & Ceremonies

Sarasota - Parade

10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Main Street and Osprey Avenue, Sarasota

Largo - Ceremony

9 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Largo Central Park

Palm Harbor - Service

9:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens

Tampa

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Rest Haven Memorial Park

11 a.m., to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at MacDill Park