Events

What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for Aug. 20-22, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — Class is back in session and summer fever is over. With all the hustle and bustle of getting the kiddos back in school, weekend fun is now more important than ever. 

Here is what’s happening this weekend around the Bay: 

Friday, Aug. 20 

🍻 Busch Gardens Bier Fest

Now - Oct. 31

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Included in admission, tickets vary

🎶 Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam

7:30 p.m.

Amalie Arena

Tickets $49+

🎤 Dionysus on the Down Low

8 p.m.

1120 E Kennedy Blvd suite #151, Tampa

Tickets $30

Saturday, Aug. 21 

🥕 Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Williams Park, St. Pete

Free entry

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry

🔪 America’s Largest Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show 

6-9 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Airport Westshore

Free

🎨 Art After Dark

6 p.m.

81 Bay Brewing Company, Tampa

Free

Sunday, Aug. 22 

🧘‍♀️ Yoga in the Park

10:30 a.m.

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Donations accepted

☠️ Pirates & Princess Cruise

10-11:30 a.m.

333 S Franklin St., Tampa

Tickets $20-45

💍 Tie the Knot Ybor

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

J.C. Newman Cigar Company, Tampa

Tickets $10

📽  Summer Classics: Casablanca 

3 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $7+