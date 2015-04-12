Wanna get away from Taylor Swift? Here are other events happening around Tampa Bay

From blues to food to a rodeo for the whole family, there's always something to do around the Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You've probably heard about a certain entertainer performing here in Tampa this week — Taylor Swift is at Raymond James Stadium for three sold-out shows as part of her Eras Tour.

But as with just about every other weekend, there's so much more happening than this concert. So whether T-Swift isn't your cup of tea or you couldn't get tickets, here are just a few of the other events you can check out.

When: April 14-16

Where: Vinoy Park, St. Petersburg

What: Billed as "America's finest waterfront blues festival," the event has more than a dozen blues artists performing over the three-day festival, along with food vendors, full liquor bars, craft beers and wines.

How much: Single-day general admission tickets start at $70. For more options, including VIP, click here.

When: April 14-16

Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, Dover

What: Food, games, animals and live music are the backdrop to folks cheering on cowboys and cowgirls during a weekend full of bull riding, barrel racing and bronco busting.

How much: Tickets start at $35. Find more information here.

When: April 12-15

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa

What: The Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival is back and ready to celebrate the culinary talents of the Tampa Bay area's chefs and gastronomic masters. The event supports and benefits local charitable initiatives, according to the event's website.

How much: Tickets start around $100. Find more information here.

When: April 14-16

Where: Carol Morsani Hall, the Straz Center, Tampa

What: Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" is coming to life at the Straz Center in Tampa. Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas plays the role of Atticus Finch.