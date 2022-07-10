Weekend events: What's happening around Tampa Bay from Oct. 7-9

From getting into the fall spirit to sampling all the good eats in the Tampa Bay area, you can enjoy a day (or two) in paradise.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're looking to take a break and get away from the daily grind but don't actually want to leave town, there's always plenty to do across the Tampa Bay area.

We've gathered together just a few of those things, from getting into the fall spirit to sampling all the good eats in the Tampa Bay area, you can enjoy a day (or two) in paradise.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend starting Oct. 8 through November

Where: Keel Farms, 1603 Hawk Griffen Rd, Plant City

How much: $10-$15 per person

What: Keel Farms Plant City is adding a corn maze to its 20+ acre property, dubbed Corkey's Corn Maze. “In addition to the corn maze, this is a full fall experience that we’re excited to share," Clay Keel, Keel Farms President said in a statement.

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 14

Where: More than 40 restaurants across Pinellas County

How much: $10 per "taste"

What: Hope you're hungry, Tampa Bay! The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its week-long event Taste of the Beaches. More than 40 restaurants across Pinellas County are participating in this "must-attend food event," with each offering their "signature taste" at an affordable price. Some of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to the PARC Center for Disabilities and for Hurricane Ian relief. For more information, click here.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: 1310 John Moore Road, Brandon

How much: Tickets range from $10 - $15

What: The Tampa Bay Coffee & Art Festival says it will be hosting coffee roasters from all across Florida. All tickets will have a coffee-tasting pass and you can get free samples from featured roasters. You'll also see art from local artists. For more information, click here.

When: Check-in begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Check-in at American Social, 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa

How much: Tickets range from $20 - $25

What: To kick off the Tampa Bay Lightning's new season, the Bolts are teaming up with the Downtown Crawlers to host a bar crawl. Tickets include free drinks — five "welcome shots" at five bars of your choice, Lightning swag, a raffle where you could wind autographed Lightning gear, free cover at all venues and free entry to the After Party at Park & Rec TPA.

Participating bars include American Social, Harpoon Harry's Yeoman's Cask & Lion, Maloney's Irish Pub, District Tavern and Park & Rec TPA.

When: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Straz Center Campus (Weather permitting), 1010 N WC Macinnes Place, Tampa

How much: FREE

What: "The Straz Center Block Party is back as we kick off the blockbuster 2022-2023 season with a FREE celebration of the arts in Tampa Bay. Expect live music, dance, circus, visual art, local artisans, food, libations and more."

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Spa Beach Park & Family Park, St. Pete Pier

How much: FREE to attend

What: "Kick off the Fall Season on St Pete Pier with the Fall Festival, featuring family-friendly entertainment, activities, food vendors, games/rides, and the area's only waterfront pumpkin patch."

When: Race begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: AdventHealth Training Center

How much: $30 for season pass members, $50 for general public

What: "The Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, powered by Jabil, is a fall tradition that kicks off the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' initiative. This annual event raises funds to support breast cancer research and patient services, with a portion of each registration benefiting four Bay-Area non-profit organizations." For more information, click here.

When: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 through 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: 3600 76th St. N, St. Petersburg

How much: $3 per person; 12 and under, active military and law enforcement, veterans and over 75 get in FREE

What: "St. Stefanos' Super Greek Festival is a 3-day indoor/outdoor joyous; family friendly, authentic celebration of Greek Food, Culture, Dance and Traditions held every year in St. Petersburg, Florida! At our festival, all our welcome with open arms, and there is truly something for everyone to enjoy and celebrate." For more information, click here.

When: 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

How much: Tickets range from $10 - $20