Tampa Bay weekend events: Things to do Oct. 14-16

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With a cold front coming through the Tampa Bay area this weekend and lowering humidity, it's a great time to get out and go do something!

Thankfully, there's never a shortage of things to do in the Tampa Bay area. So we've compiled some local events that may tickle your fancy. Can you say fall festivals? But there's also food, music and films, too!

When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4661 82nd Ave N, Pinellas Park

How much: Free to get in, but rides do cost money. Unlimited rides armband is available for $20. For more info, click here.

What: Rides, games and food come together to create a fun time for the whole family. Find more information about the festival here.

When: Movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Seminole Heights United Methodist Church, 6111 N Central Ave, Tampa

How much: FREE

What: The Seminole Heights Great Pumpkin Patch is back and is hosting spooky movies every Friday this month. This week, families will have a chance to watch Hotel Transylvania. For more information, click here.

When: Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Ct, Sarasota

How much: Tickets range between $8-$10 for each film

What: "Sarasota is very lucky to have our very own LGBTQ film festival called The Fabulous Independent Film Festival (FIFF), which is put on by the Fabulous Arts Foundation (FabAF). For more information and ticket info, click here.

When: Exhibit begins on Oct. 15

Where: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

How much: Included with admission; tickets range from $26 to $35

What: "Dino Rescue will bring guests at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium up-close to life-size dinosaurs, some as tall as 35 feet and 65 feet long. As guests walk throughout CMA, they will encounter the dinosaurs, which move and roar, as they rehabilitate from various ailments today’s animals face – like habitat loss and entanglement." For more information, click here.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Watermelon Swim locations in Lutz and South Tampa

How much: FREE

What: "More not-so-spooky fun than ever with trunk-or-treating, a costume parade, plenty of fall games with prizes, the cutest fall photo spot, and more, it is the perfect way to get your whole family into the fall spirit." For more information, click here.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $140

What: Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show to Tampa. For more information, click here.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Armature Works, 1910 North Ola Ave, Tampa

How much: FREE

What: "The Heights Fall Festival will feature a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, face painters, activities for the whole family, and live music.

There will also be a small market featuring some of our favorite fall-inspired vendors!" For more information, click here.

When: Musical opens on Friday, Oct. 14

Where: Shimberg Playhouse, The Straz Center, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $27

What: "Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another." For more information, click here.

When: Ongoing through the end of October

Where: Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St., Tampa

How much: Ticket prices vary for each film

What: Films being shown Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16 include "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Friday the 13th," "Psycho" and "X." For more information and a full line up of films, click here.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall

How much: Tickets start at $43.25

What: "Almost four years after his highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic will be pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Opening the show each night will be the legendary comedian Emo Philips." For more information, click here.

When: 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 North Ashley Dr., Tampa

How much: Free to get in, but food passes start at $20