Here's a look at some of the top events this weekend in Tampa Bay

Get ready for a taste of Latin culture!

More than 40 taco vendors will be serving Tampa Bay at Tampa Taco Fest. It's another great way to support local restaurants that were impacted by the pandemic.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Al Lopez Park in Tampa.

The Taste of Latino Festival will offer plenty of Latin art, music and, of course, lots of food, including a top Latino chef contest.

The free festival runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

Get ready for a weekend of fun in the sun at Bucs Beach Bash, presented by TradeWinds Island Resorts.

Party like a pirate with live music, corn hole tournaments, poolside parties, a Bucs Watch Party and Kid Zone — and a whole lot more.

Admission is free and hotel packages at discounted rates are available for two or three-night stays.

It runs from Oct. 14-16.

Four-time Grammy award-winning duo For King and Country is coming to Tampa.

The platinum-selling band known for hits like "Joy" and "Fix My Eyes" will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Amalie Arena.

Tickets are still available starting at $25.

Tampa Bay's Tailgate Taste Fest is a free, family-friendly event at Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park.

There will be a food competition with local restaurants serving up tailgate treats, live music from local bands, a competitive corn hole tournament and live action from the day's college football games shown on big LED screens.

It runs from 3-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

The curtain opens once again at the Straz Center in Tampa after a long intermission.

To celebrate, The Straz is throwing a free block party as a way to say thank you to the community.

There will be drinks and bites available for purchase and plenty of FREE entertainment from local singers and bands, plus the Opera Tampa Singers.

The event runs from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

On Sunday, Amalie Arena will be full of some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

"Feed the Streetz" Tour "Living Legendz" Edition will feature Rick Ross sharing the stage with Jeezy, and Gucci Mane along with 2 Chainz, Fabolous and Lil Kim.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Tickets start at $55.

This Sunday in Ybor City, you are invited to shop all things handmade and local. After a long hiatus, the indie flea market is back.

Dozens of artists, makers and small businesses will get to show off their goods in a brand new location

It's at from noon to 4 p.m. at Hotel Haya on Oct. 17.