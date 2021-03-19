Busy weekend around Tampa Bay as events slowly allow fans back

From the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race to the 85th annual Sarasota Fair, there's a lot going on this weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — As more people get vaccinated, places and events are slowly starting to open back up to fans. Now, more than a year after the pandemic began, the Tampa Bay area has a busy weekend with a wide variety of events happening if you're looking to get out and explore.

Let's start with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. On Saturday, the 69th edition of the famed 12-hour race begins at 10:10 p.m.

"You know I've watched this race for decades and I'm very honored to experience it," famous racecar driver Jimmie Johnson said.

Johnson says it's his first time in this race and says fans should expect a great time.

"I'm looking out during this interview right now and see fans that are masked and distanced but it's an early sign we're trending towards normal and that's refreshing to see," he said.

Basketball fans: starting Friday, Amalie Arena is welcoming a limited number of fans back for Raptors games. The lucky 3,500 people can expect social-distancing and mask-wearing, along with cashless and contactless food and merch stands and sanitizing stations. The Toronto Raptors are playing the Utah Jazz.

And if you're looking for something outdoors, Friday is the first day of the 85th annual Sarasota Fair. This year, it's showcasing everything from rides and games to the agricultural industry, commerce, customs and cultures of Sarasota County.

We also just learned WWE legends Hulk Hogan and Tampa's own Titus O'Neil will be hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in less than a month. This year, about 25,000 fans will be allowed in each night which is about 36 percent of what Ray Jay can normally hold.

"There's nothing on Earth like WrestleMania fans live in person and at WrestleMania on April 10 and 11th. We will have fans back at Raymond James, 25,000 fans screaming and I get to fight for the title again.. redo!" WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre said.

And baseball fans, starting next Friday, March 26, Rays single-game tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m.