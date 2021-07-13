What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Who is ready for the weekend?? We may have kicked off the week full force with the Lightning’s Stanley Cup championship boat parade, but there’s still more fun to be had this weekend.
From burgers to unique films and yoga, here is what is happening this weekend around Tampa Bay.
Friday, July 16
4-10 p.m.
Albert Whitted Park, St. Pete
Free
7 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Tickets $8.50+
Times vary
Ybor, Tampa
Tickets $25+
10 p.m.
Yacht StarShip, Tampa
Tickets $40+
Saturday, July 17
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Centennial Park, Tampa
Free entry
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Williams Park, St. Pete
Free entry
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, Tampa
Free
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Fort De Soto Boat Ramp
Free
10:30 a.m.
Serenity Oaks Homestead, Parrish
Tickets $40
6-9 p.m.
Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Airport Westshore
Free
7-10 p.m.
ZooTampa
Tickets $30+
Sunday, July 18
12:30 p.m.
Big Top Brewery, Sarasota
Tickets $10
