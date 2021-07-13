x
Events

What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay

Put these events on your calendar for July 16-18, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — Who is ready for the weekend?? We may have kicked off the week full force with the Lightning’s Stanley Cup championship boat parade, but there’s still more fun to be had this weekend.

From burgers to unique films and yoga, here is what is happening this weekend around Tampa Bay.

Friday, July 16 

🍔 St. Pete Burger Fest

4-10 p.m.

Albert Whitted Park, St. Pete

Free

🎥  Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain

7 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Tickets $8.50+

👻 Tampa Ghost Tour Pub Crawl

Times vary

Ybor, Tampa

Tickets $25+

🛳  Rock the Yacht

10 p.m.

Yacht StarShip, Tampa

Tickets $40+

Saturday, July 17

🍎 Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Centennial Park, Tampa

Free entry

🥕 Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Williams Park, St. Pete

Free entry

⚾️ Baseball Card Show

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, Tampa

Free

🚤 The Ghost Trap Rodeo

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Fort De Soto Boat Ramp

Free

🐐 Goat Yoga

10:30 a.m.

Serenity Oaks Homestead, Parrish

Tickets $40

🔪 America’s Largest Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show 

6-9 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Airport Westshore

Free

🎭 Comedy for Conservation

7-10 p.m.

ZooTampa

Tickets $30+

Sunday, July 18 

🍺 Beer Yoga

12:30 p.m.

Big Top Brewery, Sarasota

Tickets $10

