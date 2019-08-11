Brat Blast

Ribfest is gone, but now you can enjoy Brat Blast, coming Sunday to 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg. It's actually a scaled-down version of Ribfest, which ran for some 30 years. For $8-10 a ticket, you can visit the brewery from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday for a brat, beer or soda and chips. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco counties. There will also be live music, a car show and games.

More information here.

Veterans Day Boat Parade

To celebrate veterans ahead of Monday's holiday, the American Legion Post in Madeira Beach hosts a Veterans Day Boat Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The best viewing areas are John's Pass boardwalk, ROC Park, the American Legion Post and the Elks Lodge. It's free to watch.

More information here.

Tampa Bay Veg Fest

This year marks 10 years of Tampa Bay Veg Fest, and the festival promises it'll be "bigger and better with some new fun stuff planned." There will be speakers and food demonstrations along with vegan food from local vendors. The event is free and pet-friendly. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Perry Harvey Sr. Park, 1000 East Harrison St., Tampa.

More information here.

Tampa Greek Festival

One of the county's oldest cultural celebrations, the Tampa Greek Festival is one of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church's biggest public fundraisers. All weekend, you can hang out in the Grand Hall, indulge at the Opa! Party Tent and enjoy Greek games. There will also be plenty of Mediterranean food and desserts, live music, dancing and shopping. The festival opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More information here.

Sponge Docks Seafood Festival

Also known for their Greek fare and celebrations, Tarpon Springs hosts a seafood festival at the Sponge Docks this weekend. There will be live music Friday through Sunday along Dodecanese Boulevard along with local artists and vendors, fishing supplies and tons of fresh seafood from local restaurants. The festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More information here.

Holiday Gift Market Shopping

The 16th annual Holiday Gift Market opens its doors for the 2019 holiday season this Saturday. The event, sponsored by Publix, gives shoppers an opportunity to check out more than 200 merchants. The best part? It's all for a good cause! The Junior League of Tampa commits 100-percent of the net proceeds from this event to funding its programs and community projects in the areas of education and child welfare.

The gift market will be open from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Nov. 9.

More information here.

Free admission for Veterans - Florida Aquarium, Florida state parks

This Veterans Day, all active-duty military, retired prior service of the Armed Forces (includes Guards and Reserve) can enjoy some of the best places to visit Florida has to offer for free. They can get two free tickets to the Florida Aquarium and 50% off up to four more guest tickets.

More information can be found here.

Whoville Holiday Jubilee & Tree Lighting

Join Santa and the Who's of Whoville in a countdown to light the Christmas tree at Tampa Premium Outlets this Saturday from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. You can even get some of your Christmas shopping done with a 25% Get Holiday Ready sale at select stores. You can even bring your own blankets and chairs so you can cuddle up and watch The Grinch.

More information here.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

At Mickey's Christmas party, the streets of Magic Kingdom are filled with bubble "snow" and everywhere you turn there are cast members handing out cookies, eggnog, apple cider and hot chocolate. The night is capped with a holiday-themed parade with life-size marching toy soldiers, a wintry fireworks display and a Frozen-themed show where Elsa transforms Cinderella's Castle into an ice palace.

The party runs 23 nights beginning Nov. 8. The last night is Dec. 22.

Learn more here.

Indian Rocks Christmas Market

If you are in the Indian Rocks area this weekend, this is a creative extravaganza you will not want to miss. The Indian Rocks Christmas market will be held at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church on Saturday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

More information can be found here.

RELATED: Wounded Warrior’s love for tennis remains even from wheelchair

RELATED: Tampa tops the list as best city in the U.S. for veterans to live, according to new study

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter