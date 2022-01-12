Tampa Convention Center to co-host US Gymnastics Championships National Congress and Trade Show

The Tampa Convention Center has a projected attendance rate of 280,000 for this year, with more than 100 events already scheduled.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Convention Center announced Wednesday it will co-host the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and National Congress and Trade Show.

The annual national event is scheduled for Aug. 18-21.

Amalie Arena will host the artistic gymnastics championships that determine the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, a news release from the city of Tampa explains. The convention center will host the accompanying National Congress and Trade Show.

City leaders say the exhibits will include "educational presentations and live demonstrations focused on coaching, judging, general business, sports science, fitness, athlete safety and much more."

"Drawing, on average, 2,000 attendees, this will be one of our largest events of the year, serving as a reflection of the Tampa Convention Center's increasing popularity as the perfect destination for world-class events," Tampa Convention Center's Director Una Garvey said in a statement. "Despite the many challenges our industry has faced in recent years, we continue to thrive and positively impact Tampa's economy."



