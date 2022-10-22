How Tampa friends created 'Pig Jig' event to fight rare disease

The 11th annual Pig Jig is happening Saturday, it's an event started by a group of friends in a backyard.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of people made a trip Saturday to Julian B Lane Riverfront Park for the 11th annual "Tampa Pig Jig." The event features music from stars like Sam Hunt and Kip Moore along with a BBQ competition with over 70 teams competing.

“We've been up since 2:30 a.m. We got here probably a quarter till 3 a.m., and lit the fire at 4 a.m.," William Malloy, who traveled from Old Town to defend their title for best ribs, said.

Tampa Pig Jig is a major event, but it started small, with just a couple of friends and an idea to raise money for a cause that hit close to home.

“Our buddy Will Wellman has a very rare kidney disorder called FSGS (focal segmental glomerulosclerosis), and we want to do something for him. So, 11 years ago, we actually started the event in my backyard,” Vince Chillura, one of the co-founders of the event, explained.

What started as a backyard barbecue has become an event that draws tens of thousands of people from across the country.

“If you had talked to us 11 years ago, we never thought we would get it to this level, the most important part is I think we're really starting to make a difference. And making a difference is what it's all about," Wes Tolbert, who's another one of the co-founders, said.

Since its inception, the event has raised millions of dollars to fight rare kidney diseases.

“There's all these drugs and clinical trials. There's research, there's advocacy, and there's a patient network. So it's really getting the message out about this rare disease,” Chillura said. "It's been amazing. It's been amazing. We're extremely humbled by the fact that community has revolved around us.”