Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade to fill the Hillsborough River this weekend

People can catch Saturday's Holiday Lighted Boat Parade by downloading the free 10 Tampa Bay+ app for Fire TV and Roku devices.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone wanting to check out lighted boats filling the Hillsborough River, you don't want to miss the 2022 Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade.

Tampa's largest lighted boat parade will take over the river from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. It will start at the southern tip of Davis Islands and end at Sparkman Wharf.

Titus O'Neil will be the official grand marshal for this year's parade, which has more than 100 boats registered.

For anyone clearing off their schedules and heading out to watch it in person, event leaders broke down the exact route the boat parade will take:

The parade begins at the southern tip of Davis Islands, travels through the Convention Center basin and up to the Heights where the boats will turn around and head to Sparkman Wharf where judging will occur and the parade will end.

For those wanting to participate in the boat parade can register online and pay a $75 fee to secure a spot along the Hillsborough River.